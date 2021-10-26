wrestling / News
Mickie James Appearance, Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
New Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be appearing on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced James for Thursday’s show to discuss her Knockouts Championship win over Deonna Purrazzo at Bound For Glory, along with two matches as you can see below.
Impact airs this Thursday on AXS TV.
* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin
* Joe Doering vs. Heath
* Mickie James addresses the IMPACT Zone
