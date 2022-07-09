WWE News: Mickie James Comments On Latest Vince McMahon Allegations, Smackdown Dark Match Result

– Mickie James has heard about the latest allegations against Vince McMahon, and she took to social media for a quippy take on it. As noted earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon allegedly paid over $12 million to four women over the past 16 years over to four different women to keep claims of sexual misconduct and infidelity quiet.

James posted to her Twitter account to comment on the matter, writing:

“No wonder I never got that raise [shrug]”

No wonder I never got that raise… 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fN65ebfmTh — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 8, 2022

– PWInsider reports that Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li in the dark match that took place before Smackdown went on the air tonight.