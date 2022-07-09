wrestling / News

WWE News: Mickie James Comments On Latest Vince McMahon Allegations, Smackdown Dark Match Result

July 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mickie James Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Mickie James has heard about the latest allegations against Vince McMahon, and she took to social media for a quippy take on it. As noted earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon allegedly paid over $12 million to four women over the past 16 years over to four different women to keep claims of sexual misconduct and infidelity quiet.

James posted to her Twitter account to comment on the matter, writing:

“No wonder I never got that raise [shrug]”

PWInsider reports that Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li in the dark match that took place before Smackdown went on the air tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mickie James, Vince McMahon, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading