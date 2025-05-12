Mickie James Weighs In On Hardest Struggle In Wrestling: ‘Everyone Is Replaceable’

Mickie James recently weighed in on what she sees as the hardest struggle for people in wrestling, namely job security. James spoke on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio and talked about how the nature of the business means that no one is secure in their position.

“Everyone is replaceable,” James said (per Wrestling Inc). “The machine will still keep going. Those gears will still keep grinding with or without you. That’s the hardest struggle for anyone in this business, especially when it’s your dream and you want this. You never feel secure in that spot. You always feel like at any given moment there’s a shiny new toy or there’s this or there’s that.”

She continued, “It doesn’t always matter how hard you work or whatever. Yes, those things pay off, but at the same time, I think we’re all insecure in that sense of we can all be replaced tomorrow and it’s no problem, right? The business has proven that any star can be made tomorrow, and then that one [can be] not forgotten about, but whatever.”

James is currently a coach on WWE LFG.