Mickie James Responds to Stephanie McMahon’s Apology Over Trash Bag Incident

Mickie James has responded to Stephanie McMahon and issued a further statement regarding receiving her belongings from WWE in a trash bag. As was reported yesterday, James shared a video of her belongings that had been sent in a trash bag with her first name on it. That set off a firestorm that included Triple H, McMahon, and John Laurinaitis issuing public statements after the video blew up on social media, and Mark Carrano was fired from the company as a result.

McMahon had posted, “[email protected] I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company.” James has since responded on Twitter, writing:

“Thank you Stephanie. I appreciate that as I am equally embarrassed. I know this wasn’t a malicious act. However it did feel very symbolic to how I was presented in the last 3 years.”

She went on to issue a full statement, writing:

“I would like to address this one last time, then we can all move on. I have so many amazing things on the horizon. The last thing I desire it to have any of that tainted with ugliness and negativity. I take zero pride of joy in the fact that someone would lose their job ever. Especially someone I considered a friend. I am confident that Vince & the McMahons had no idea that this is how we were sent packing. It hurt a fragile me much more ten years ago when my belongings arrived on my doorstep, because WWE was my everything. I’ve grown as a woman and a person as much as we all have in this business. I am stronger today than I’ve ever been and smart enough to know that it wasn’t a deliberate attack on me. However, the symbolism can not be denied. I am sorry that a thoughtless and tone deaf act would cost anyone their job. But I am not sorry that I had the courage to ensure it will never happen to anyone else moving forward. So if that’s my final mark in this company moving forward I am ok with that. When I first started in this business one of the best pieces of advice I received was, “Just leave the business better than you found it kid” and that has always been my ultimate goal. I love you all so much. I am legitimately grateful for my time at WWE and throughout my whole career. I am looking forward to everything that is next. I truly hope you are too and perhaps you will join me. Sincerely and Humbly Yours, Mickie Laree James-Aldis”

