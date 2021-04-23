UPDATEDx2: Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Comment On WWE Returning Mickie James’ Stuff In Garbage Bag

UPDATE 2: Stephanie McMahon has joined Triple H in commenting on Mickie James getting her stuff back in a trash bag. Stephanie tagged James in her tweet, apologizing for the situation as she wrote:

“[email protected] I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company.”

UPDATE: Triple H found out about Mickie James getting her stuff back in a trash bag, and he was not pleased. The Game posted to Twitter to comment on the video that James posted, writing:

“Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE.”

ORIGINAL: Mickie James got some of her stuff back from WWE, and it came in a very particular sort of packaging. James, who was among those released by the company last week, shared a video to Instagram of the box that was sent to her which contained her stuff in a garbage back with her first name on it.

James captioned it on Instagram, “No lies detected here.” She confirmed when Gail Kim asked her that it was her belongings from her “drawer,” and called it her “care package” as you can see below: