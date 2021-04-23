WWE Reportedly Releases Mark Carrano Over Mickie James Trash Bag Incident

When Triple H said that WWE had released the person responsible for sending Mickie James’ belongings to her in a trash bag, he was apparently referring to a big name in Mark Carrano. Both PWInsider and Wrestling Inc are reporting that Carrano was released from the company.

As previously reported, James shared a video of her belongings that had been sent in a trash bag with her first name on it. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and John Laurinaitis all posted to Twitter to apologize and/or say that the person responsible has been fired. According to PWInsider, the word making the rounds is that Carrano’s firing is the result of that story trending on Twitter. This is reportedly the belief among numerous staffers and talent within WWE.

It was reported earlier this evening that WWE also released director of talent relations Nicole Zeoli and moved referee John Cone out of his staff position as Senior Manager in Talent Relations (he is still employed as a referee). That report said that Carrano was still with the company, so this is a new development since just earlier today.