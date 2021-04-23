UPDATED: WWE Makes Multiple Cuts in Talent Relations, Communications Departments

UPDATED: WWE has made several other cuts in their non-talent departments, according to the latest report. PWInsider reports that in addition to the cuts in the Talent Relations department, the company has cut some names from their communications department.

The site is reporting that Mead Rust, who was VP of Communications, has exited. He began with the company two years ago, coming over from A&E Networks. Publicity and Corporate Communications Director Joe Villa is also gone. Villa had been with WWE in one capacity or another since 1999, and began working as a publicist for them in 2005. He had been in his current position since February of 2013.

Both departures come after Nick Khan announced the hiring of Chris Legentil as Senior Vice President & Head of Global Communications, and it’s being reported that others may exit as a result of the “ripple effect.”

ORIGINAL: WWE has shaken up its talent relations department, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Nicole Zeoli is no longer with the company. She had been Director of Talent Relations since 2018 and had been with the company for 11 years.

In addition, John Cone is no longer working as a Senior Manager in the department. Cone, a longtime WWE referee, is still working as a ref. The site report that the changed were made over the last 24 hours.

John Laurinaitis is still overseeing the department, and Mark Carano remains there as well. The site notes that there may have been other departures as well, but none have been confirmed yet.