Mickie James Undergoing Knee Surgery Tomorrow

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mickie James

– Mickie James will get her knee fixed tomorrow, as she undergoes surgery for a torn ACL. Nick Aldis, James’ husband, posted to Twitter revealing the news as you can see below. James confirmed in early June that she would need surgery to fix the injury, suffered at a WWE live event in Waco, Texas.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mickie on a quick and full recovery.

Mickie James, Jeremy Thomas

