Mideon Says His House Is Haunted, Talks Spending Time With Both The Kliq & BSK

WWE alumnus Mideon has a belief in the the supernatural and recently said his house is haunted. The former Ministry of Darkness member appeared on The Two Man Power Trip recently and talked about his experiences with the restless dead, as well as how he and Mark Canterbury were able to spend time with both The Kliq and the BSK during their time in WWE. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his house being haunted: “My house is haunted. Everything I have is haunted.”

On his interest in the supernatural: “When I went to Vegas a couple weeks ago for Taker’s thing I went to the Zack Bagans Museum — the ghost adventures guy. I did the VIP thing, there’s only like three of us, they recognized me and I got free reign of the place. I got touched in one room but nothing else happened.”

On spending time with both The Kliq & the BSK: “Everybody kinda had their own cliques and we definitely had ours. But one night we’re out with Yoko and ‘Taker, then the next night we’re with Shawn and Kevin and Hunter. We rode with Hunter and Chyna a lot … We [also] traveled with Shawn. Shawn liked to have us around when Kevin wasn’t there. You can imagine why. Shawn would need somebody to take him [back to his room]. We’ve undressed him and put him to bed so many times.”