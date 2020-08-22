Midnight Express Apply To Trademark Team Name

PWInsider reports that Jim Cornette, Dennis Condrey, Bobby Eaton and Stan Lane have all applied to trademark ‘Midnight Express’ for Goods and Services.

The trademark is specifically for: “Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestlers, promoter, and entertainers rendered live and through live and recorded broadcast media, namely television, radio, via the internet, and commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sports interviews, news, entertainment, and information in the fields of wrestling and sports rendered live and through live and recorded broadcast media, namely television, radio, via the internet, and commercial online services.“