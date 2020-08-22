wrestling / News
Midnight Express Apply To Trademark Team Name
PWInsider reports that Jim Cornette, Dennis Condrey, Bobby Eaton and Stan Lane have all applied to trademark ‘Midnight Express’ for Goods and Services.
The trademark is specifically for: “Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestlers, promoter, and entertainers rendered live and through live and recorded broadcast media, namely television, radio, via the internet, and commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sports interviews, news, entertainment, and information in the fields of wrestling and sports rendered live and through live and recorded broadcast media, namely television, radio, via the internet, and commercial online services.“
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Suggested Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels Match At SummerSlam 2005, Whether Both Stars Were Receptive To It
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Shane McMahon Could Replace Bruce Prichard As RAW Head Writer, His Backstage Experiences With Shane
- Chris Jericho Reacts to Reports of COVID-19 Cases Coming Out of Sturgis Rally
- WWE Performers Reportedly Push Back on Reports That They’ve All Had Contact With AEW