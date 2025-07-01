Mike Bailey Says That Hurt Syndicate Are Holding AEW Tag Team Titles ‘Hostage’

Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight are of the belief that The Hurt Syndicate are holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships “hostage.” The two members of JetSpeed appeared in Bailey’s latest vlog and talked about their upcoming shot at the Tag Team Championships, noting that they plan to liberate the titles so that they can get back to having title matches on AEW TV.

“So, I mean, we laid out the challenge, and that’s the plan,” Bailey said (per Fightful). “Like, the fact that they’re holding the tag team titles hostage is the only right way to describe what is happening and we need to take it from them and get you some good goddamn tag team title matches.”

JetSpeed will get their title shot at AEW All In: Texas on July 12th.