Mike Bailey Recalls Kicking Kazuchika Okada, His AEW Tag Team Future with Kevin Knight

“Speedball” Mike Bailey recently took time to reflect on significant career moments, including memorable in-ring interactions and his current pursuits in AEW in a new vlog (per Fightful). Following his participation in a high-profile All-Star tag team match on AEW Dynamite—which featured stars like The Elite, Ricochet, Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, and Kevin Knight—Bailey shared insights on his vlog.

While discussing his recent AEW experiences, Bailey recalled a specific highlight from facing NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada in the past.

“I did ultimately lose that exchange, but I did end up spinning thrust kicking Okada right in the face, which was pretty nice pretty cool moment. I’ll be honest gotta be pretty happy with that one and also Kevin Knight and I are really finding our footing as a tag team, so I hope that we keep that going.”