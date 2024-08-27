Mike Bailey Says He Wrestles For The Audience’s Energy

Mike Bailey did an interview with Fightful, where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, Bailey discussed his love for wrestling and feeding off the fans.

He said, “No, I absolutely soak it in. I wrestle for the audience, I wrestle for that energy and I feed off of it. If you watch my matches, I make a point to stay connected with everyone, the wrestlers, the cameras, the audience that is reacting and giving me energy. Watching a wrestling show can be difficult for a lot of people. They spent a lot of money, they took a lot of time to get to the show and I am grateful for every sound that they make, every reaction that they give to me. Every word of encouragement literally gives me strength when I am in the ring. I absolutely try to stay connected with my audience as much as possible.”