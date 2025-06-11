– Ahead of tonight’s AEW: Summer Blockbuster, wrestler Speedball Mike Bailey spoke to KATU News’ Tyree Smith about Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, who face each other later tonight. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mike Bailey on Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland: “We’re gonna see Swerve Strickland against Will Ospreay. In my opinion, the two best wrestlers in the world right now, Will Ospreay, someone who I’ve wrestled five different times, five singles matches, never ended in a W or at least not yet. But it’s going to happen, and Swerve, someone who isn’t the AEW World Champion, was but hasn’t been a long time.”

On how Swerve champions AEW: “But in my opinion, someone who really champions AEW, he represents the company and what he’s done, putting AEW at the forefront, talking about how important it is what we’re doing is in mainstream media, I think is fantastic. So I think that match is going to be absolutely out of this world.”

The match goes down later tonight at AEW Summer Blockbuster. Tonight’s show is being held at the Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland, Orgeon. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.