Mike Bailey Set For Ultimate X Qualifier On TNA Impact, Will Vacate X-Division Title If He Loses

Mike Bailey is in a qualifying match for Ultimate X on TNA Impact, and he will vacate the X-Division Championship if he loses. As announced last week, Ultimate X will return at TNA Emergence on August 30th with competitors qualifying to be part of the match in the coming weeks.

Bailey appeared in a video with Santino Marella posted to TNA’s Twitter account where he said he would vacate his championship if he loses his qualifying match on this week’s show, as he wants to prove he is a fighting champion. Bailey will face Trent Saven and Jake Something in the qualifier.

Also set as a qualifying match for this week’s Impact is Zachary Wentz vs. KC Navarro and a mystery competitor. The updated card for Thursday’s show is:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs. TBA

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. TBA

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Joe Hendry vs. TBA

EXCLUSIVE: @SpeedballBailey, the reigning X Division Champion, will qualify for Ultimate X at Emergence like everyone else. If Bailey loses this Thursday on #TNAiMPACT, he vacates the title, and a new champion will be crowned in Ultimate X at #TNAEmergence! pic.twitter.com/YnPG3eF0B0 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 6, 2024