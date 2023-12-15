Mike Bailey Praises Veda Scott’s Work On Commentary, Overcoming Hurdles In the Role

Mike Bailey is a big fan of Veda Scott’s commentary work and says he’s far from the only one. Bailey recently spoke with Fightful’s Indied podcast and put over the work and dedication Scott shows in their work at the booth, noting that it’s a role with a lot of hurdles.

On Scott’s dedication to the role:” “Because Veda puts more work and effort behind what they do than literally anybody else that I know in the world. I think that the main hurdle, that in terms of pro wrestling, jobs for professional wrestling commentators with a full contract and everything, there’s like ten of them. A big part of the hurdle is that there is a certain voice. [People will say], ‘You don’t sound like a commentator.’ The same way people were told, ‘You don’t look like a wrestler.’ We all know what that means, very specifically. Veda doesn’t sound like Bobby Heenan at all, so that’s something that they have to overcome, but they’ve worked for 40 different promotions this year alone.”

On Scott’s commentary skills: “This is not my own biased opinion, this is something that’s echoed a lot by a lot of wrestlers, Veda does a fantastic job at telling the story that you are telling as well. They really understand what the wrestlers are doing more than a lot of commentators. A big part of Veda’s secret is being able to watch people do that dance or just talk about those ideas and know exactly what they mean and what they want to do. Veda watches all the wrestling, knows everyone, and would not dare do commentary on a match of anyone that they do not know ahead of time.”