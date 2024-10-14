wrestling / News
Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo Added To MLP Forged In Excellence
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced a match for MLP Forged in Excellence this weekend between El Phantasmo and Mike Bailey. It will happen on night two of the event, which takes place on October 19-20 in Windsor, Ontario. Here’s the updated lineup:
Night 1 (October 19)
* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something
* If Yamashita wins, she is added to ROH title match on night 2: Miyu Yamashita vs. Gisele Shaw
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey
* QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Laynie Luck vs. Kylie Rae vs. Taylor Rising vs. Aurora Teves
* Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson and El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne
Night 2 (October 20)
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw
* Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo
* Intergalactic Jet Setters (KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight) vs. Brent Banks & Johnny Swinger vs. El Reverso & Aiden Prince vs. Rogue Squadron (Rohit Raju & Sheldon Jean)
A four-way match featuring four amazing athletes goes down on Saturday, October 19 in Windsor, Ontario at #MLPForgedInExcellence! @LaynieLuck vs. @nwa's @_TaylorRising vs. @IamKylieRae vs. @aurorateves is set for Night One!
Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5Yaum
Order on… pic.twitter.com/p0meMzC6dt
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega, & Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- The Young Bucks React to Rumor of Private Party Win at AEW Wrestle Dream
- Arn Anderson Discusses Being Invited to WWE Bad Blood, WWE Showing Respect To Legends
- The Undertaker Thinks Brock Lesnar Could Take Gunther To The Next Level