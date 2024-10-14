Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo Added To MLP Forged In Excellence

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced a match for MLP Forged in Excellence this weekend between El Phantasmo and Mike Bailey. It will happen on night two of the event, which takes place on October 19-20 in Windsor, Ontario. Here’s the updated lineup:

Night 1 (October 19)

* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something

* If Yamashita wins, she is added to ROH title match on night 2: Miyu Yamashita vs. Gisele Shaw

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

* QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Laynie Luck vs. Kylie Rae vs. Taylor Rising vs. Aurora Teves

* Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson and El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne

Night 2 (October 20)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

* Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo

* Intergalactic Jet Setters (KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight) vs. Brent Banks & Johnny Swinger vs. El Reverso & Aiden Prince vs. Rogue Squadron (Rohit Raju & Sheldon Jean)