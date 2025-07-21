Mike Bennett Reflects on Eight Years of Sobriety

ROH wrestler Mike Bennett recently reached a major personal milestone: eight years of sobriety from painkillers. In a post on Twitter, Bennett reflected on the moment, sharing that the anniversary passed quietly while he was visiting family.

He wrote: “Last week was my 8 year anniversary of being clean of pain killers. I totally forgot about it. I was visiting my parents in Massachusetts with my kids and it never crossed my mind. I said to Maria ‘I think it’s a good thing that I didn’t remember’. My struggles back then will always be a part of me but I refuse to let it define me. I wish I could say the past 8 years have been sunshine and bliss but that would be a lie. I’m in a much better place but life will always do what life does. In the last 8 years I’ve lost my job twice, had 2 kids with a third on the way, my wife was in and out of the hospital w a tumor, moved the family to Tennessee. Lots of stress. Lots of love. Lots of tears. Lots of laughs. I’m proud of the man I’ve become and the man I continue to grow into. Lord knows I’m not perfect but everyday I become a little bit better. I love everyone who’s been on this journey with me. Thank you.”