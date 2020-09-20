wrestling / News
Various News: Mike Bennett Asks Wrestlers to Stop Calling Fans ‘Marks,’ AEW Raises Money For Charity
– Mike Bennett has a request for his fellow wrestlers: stop calling your fans “marks.” The WWE alum, who most recently fought for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Nick Aldis on UWN Primetime Live’s PPV debut, posted to Twitter as you can see below:
Interact with your fans. Talk to them. Engage with them on social media. Listen to them. Appreciate them. The days of calling them marks and talking down to them are over. The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such.”
– Leva Bates noted on her Twitter that AEW’s charity stream of Rocket League raised over $1,300 for Special Olympics Illinois:
Holy moly! We raised over $1300 on twitch for @SO_Illinois in our Rocket League tournament featuring tons of @AEWrestling stars!
Thank you everyone who supported and stopped by to hang with all of us!
— Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) September 19, 2020
