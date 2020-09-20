Various News: Mike Bennett Asks Wrestlers to Stop Calling Fans ‘Marks,’ AEW Raises Money For Charity

– Mike Bennett has a request for his fellow wrestlers: stop calling your fans “marks.” The WWE alum, who most recently fought for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Nick Aldis on UWN Primetime Live’s PPV debut, posted to Twitter as you can see below:

Interact with your fans. Talk to them. Engage with them on social media. Listen to them. Appreciate them. The days of calling them marks and talking down to them are over. The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such. 🙏🏻 — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) September 20, 2020

– Leva Bates noted on her Twitter that AEW’s charity stream of Rocket League raised over $1,300 for Special Olympics Illinois: