Mike Chioda on Refereeing The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18

– During the latest edition of AdFreeShows’ Monday Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled refereeing Hulk Hogan versus The Rock at WrestleMania 18 in 2002. Chioda said on the iconic matchup (via WrestlingInc.com)

“Did I know it was gonna be so legendary back then? Hell no, I didn’t know. I didn’t know a few years later. We thought something was gonna at some point top that, and I don’t think at some point since 2002, since Rock and Hogan, has really topped that.”

The match saw The Rock ultimately defeat Hulk Hogan in front of an electric crowd at the Skydome in Toronto (now the Rogers Centre).