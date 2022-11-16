Mike Chioda Recalls Refereeing Undertaker vs. Goldberg At WWE Super Showdown 2019

The Undertaker and Goldberg’s match at WWE Super Showdown 2019 in Saudi Arabia is infamous for its botches, and Mike Chioda recently recalled working that match. Chioda served as the in-ring official for the match, which saw Goldberg get hurt midway through and nearly injure Undertaker after. In the latest Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, Chioda talked about where it went so wrong.

“The last one, pretty much, I did was Undertaker and Goldberg in Saudi Arabia,” Chioda said (per Wrestling Inc). “Thank God we got through it. So, that match was, you know, because [Goldberg] had gassed himself. He did [the head injury] first. He did it first, but he struggled and it got worse as the match went.”

He continued, “So, and I was just communicating with Taker right then at that point. So Taker was totally in control that point and he was taking care of him. He was taking care of Goldberg good … That was something that could’ve really, really f**king wrong.”