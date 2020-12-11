Mike Chioda On Refereeing Rock vs. Hogan At WrestleMania X8, What Razor Ramon Told Him Before RAW Match With 1-2-3 Kid

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda was interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. Daily, and he discussed refereeing The Rock vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, what Razor Ramon told him before losing to the 1-2-3 Kid on RAW, and much more. Here are the highlights:

On refereeing The Rock vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8: “It took us way off guard. It took everybody off guard. In my career at that time, almost 20 years ago and being in the business that long for 15 years at that point, it was phenomenal to see where Hogan in the early ’80s when I started in this business to where he got the company into what he did is as an entertainer in the professional wrestling business, in the industry. He was an icon throughout so many years in the business and still is one of the icons in the history of the business today. When Rock came up, and he was another icon, it was just icon against icon. It was something that was great to be a part of. It was unbelievable. It is one of the most memorable matches in my history and my career.”

On what Razor Ramon told him before his memorable loss to the 1-2-3 Kid on RAW in 1995: “That was great. There was probably, I want to say, maybe 500 – 1,000 people in that arena but what a wrestling vibe that was. That was an amazing match being from a perspective of some young kid coming in, which became X-Pac, and he was the 1-2-3 Kid. Razor came up to me all day long because he loved how I counted. A lot of false-count finishes. One, two, kick out. Not today, you’d be on the same page as almost counting three and kicking out. He says, ‘Man, I want you to make this the fastest count ever.’ He really didn’t want to do the job because I don’t think they were that great of friends at that point yet. They became good friends. He was like, ‘I want you to count as fast as you can. It’s your ass if you don’t count fast. You’ll make me look stupid sitting there for a long three.’ That’s when it was old school man. They cared about their character and cared about who they were doing a job to. We’ll be talking about that someday on AdFreeShows, a watch-along, hopefully coming up someday.”