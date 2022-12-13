Mike Chioda Shares Plans for Unused Finish at WWE Survivor Series 1997

– During a recent edition of Monday Mailbag for AdeFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed the originally planned finish for Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels at WWE Survivor Series 1997, where the Montreal Screwjob took place. The end came when Shawn Michaels put Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter, and Earl Hebner called for the bell. However, Chioda shared an account that he would come out to the ring to replace Hebner during the match before getting knocked out himself.

Mike Chida stated (via WrestlingInc.com) on how he’d be involved in the finish. Chioda said, “It wasn’t going to be a referee swap. I go in, and Owen [Hart] was supposed to be right behind me. … I count ‘one, two,’ Owen’s right behind me, he picks me up by my belt and my shirt, throws me through the second rope.”

After that, Chioda was supposed to be out of it, while Michaels when trying to pin Bret Hart, would stand up and hit Owen hart with a Superkick.