wrestling / News
Mike Mondo Reportedly Working on Full-Time Return to Ring
December 21, 2021 | Posted by
Mike Mondo is reportedly preparing to make a full-time wrestling return. PWInsider reports that Mondo, best known to most for his work as Mikey in the Spirit Squad in WWE, is working on making a full-time comeback for 2022.
Mondo has made a smattering of appearances over the last couple years, but hasn’t done full-time work since 2019. He was with WWE from 2005 (when he was working in OVW) through his release in June of 2008.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Why No WWE Performers Sent In Videos For ROH Final Battle
- Rhett Titus on How Austin Aries Farted on Him During His First Day of Wrestling Training
- Matt Hardy Wants the Hardy Boys to Reform and Face Sting and Darby Allin
- Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley