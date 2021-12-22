wrestling / News

Mike Mondo Reportedly Working on Full-Time Return to Ring

December 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Spirit Squad Kenn Doane

Mike Mondo is reportedly preparing to make a full-time wrestling return. PWInsider reports that Mondo, best known to most for his work as Mikey in the Spirit Squad in WWE, is working on making a full-time comeback for 2022.

Mondo has made a smattering of appearances over the last couple years, but hasn’t done full-time work since 2019. He was with WWE from 2005 (when he was working in OVW) through his release in June of 2008.

