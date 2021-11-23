Mike Pappas Documentary The Flying Greek Set to Premiere Next Month

The documentary The Flying Greek about wrestling innovator Mike Pappas is set to have its world premiere in Missouri next month. A press release was issued (per PWInsider announcing that the documentary will premiere at the Fox Theater in Springfield, Missouri on December 10th.

You can see the full announcement below:

World Premiere of The Flying Greek in Springfield, MO at the historic Fox Theatre on December 10th

The premiere of the documentary film, The Flying Greek, about pro wrestling’s unsung hero, high flying innovator, Mike Pappas takes place at 8 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021, at The historic Fox Theatre in Springfield, MO.

The documentary produced by Jason Brasier, Brittney Greer, Shannon Bowers, Jason Knight, Keith Chamberlain, and Ray Mileur, follows Manoli Savvenas’ life as a jeweler and his former profession as a world-renowned professional wrestler in the 60’s and 70’s.

Narrating the film is none other than WWE Hall of Famer, Madusa, who will be on-hand at this event.

“I’m very excited to be involved in such an amazing project,” Madusa wrote on Facebook. “What a great story. Great family!”

General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase at https://flintlocksyndicate.ticketleap.com/the-flying-greek-film-premeire/. Tickets can also be purchased locally at https://manolisjewelers.com and at, Mr. Pappas’ Manoli’s Jewelers, in Springfield.

Ten percent of ticket sales will be donated to Fight Colorectal Cancer (fightcolorectalcancer.org) as Manoli Savvenas is currently fighting colon cancer. The filmmakers ask that masks be worn at the premiere to protect Manoli as his immune system will be compromised due to his chemotherapy.