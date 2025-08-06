Mike Rome Set To Appear In Kelce Brothers’ Short Film Sequel Brewmite II

WWE announcer Mike Rome is set to appear in the sequel to Travis and Jason Kelce’s short film Brewmite. The brothers’ Garage Beer announced last week that the sequel, Brewmite II is on the way and will star Jason Kelce alongside Chuck Liddell, Travis Kelce and Rome.

Like the original Brewmite, Brewmite II is produced by Garage Beer, the Kelces’ light beer brand. Rome will play the BREWMITE announcer in the film, which is directed by Jordan Phoenix and will release across the brand’s digital and social media platforms tomorrow. The short is described as follows:

