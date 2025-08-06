wrestling / News
Mike Rome Set To Appear In Kelce Brothers’ Short Film Sequel Brewmite II
WWE announcer Mike Rome is set to appear in the sequel to Travis and Jason Kelce’s short film Brewmite. The brothers’ Garage Beer announced last week that the sequel, Brewmite II is on the way and will star Jason Kelce alongside Chuck Liddell, Travis Kelce and Rome.
Like the original Brewmite, Brewmite II is produced by Garage Beer, the Kelces’ light beer brand. Rome will play the BREWMITE announcer in the film, which is directed by Jordan Phoenix and will release across the brand’s digital and social media platforms tomorrow. The short is described as follows:
Garage Beer presents BREWMITE II — the highly anticipated second installment of the martial arts-inspired saga directed by Jordan Phoenix and starring NFL legend, Garage Beer co-owner, and newly minted fighter Jason Kelce. BREWMITE II blends over-the-top action, nostalgic grit and a surprising emotional arc as Jason battles for glory, and maybe something more. Adding a gravelly bass to the film’s storyline and dojo magic is Philly radio legend, voice actor and impressionist Joe Conklin.
After training under the watchful eye of Chief Master Velilla and forming an unbreakable brotherhood with his once-reluctant sensei and former Philadelphia Eagles teammate, Bo Allen, Kelce is ready to enter the BREWMITE: the ancient, absurd, no-holds-barred tournament where cold beer and honor are the only things that matter.
But this time, the stakes are higher. The challengers are more skilled. And the final fight? It just might involve one of the most feared fighters of all time.
