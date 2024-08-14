Mike Santana Pays Tribute To Homicide After Bloodsport XI Match

Mike Santana took to social media to pay tribute to Homicide following their match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Santana battled his longtime rival/ally at the GCW show on July 28th, and Santana posted a video showing respect to the wrestling veteran on Tuesday.

Santana captioned the video:

This one meant a lot to me for many reasons. Homicide has been a true constant in my career going all the way back to my beginnings in wrestling.

2 weeks ago, I got to fight with him for the last time in his hometown of Brooklyn, NY. For what was a true passing of the torch moment that will be with me forever. This vid is a thank you to him for his contributions to this crazy biz and what he’s done for me and so many others. Cheers to an amazing career.

Thanks for trusting me with the throne.

#KingOfNY #JBBSXI