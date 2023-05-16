Mike Skyros Recalls 2022 Match With Carlito, Says Carlito Is an Elite Wrestler

Mike Skyros faced Carlito in a match last year, and he praised the WWE alumnus in a new interview. The Xcite Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about the match, which took place at TOS Undeniable 3 in July of last year.

On the match: “It was interesting. It was a challenge. I don’t mean that a challenge like this [hits knuckles together]. It was a challenge…he’s an individual, whatever reputation he’s had in the past, I know there’s been a lot of negative PR on him in the past, but he’s an elite wrestler. When I got in the ring with him, I could tell immediately, ‘Yes, I understand completely why this guy has been on television, why this guy has been successful, and a household name for many years in WWE.’ He is every bit still good enough.”

On Carlito: “He’s in phenomenal shape, every bit worthy of the spot that he has. I was forced to step up and be creative in terms of getting through that match and winning that match. He spit a whole ass apple in my face too, and that really wasn’t what I had in mind for that show. Of course, the 14-15 year old kid in me was like, ‘I’m wrestling Carlito, that’s cool.’ I know the big things went around online about people taking photos with wrestlers, but that aside, I’m really trying to, at this point in my career, when something cool like that happens, I like to sit back and be like, ‘That’s dope, I’m wrestling Carlito’ or ‘I’m in the ring with Eddie Edwards’ or ‘I’m on a show with Ron Simmons.’ It’s cool to kind of breathe that stuff in and enjoy it.”