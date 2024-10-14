Mikey Nicholls Says TMDK Are Now The Best Tag Team In The World

Following his win at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling, Mikey Nicholls said that TMDK are now the best tag team in the world after retaining the IWGP World Tag Team titles. Nicholls and Shane Haste defeated Bad Luck Fale and Caveman Ugg at the event.

In a digital exclusive (via Fightful), he said: “When people made their lists of best tag teams of the last five years, last ten years, best tag teams now, always seem to forget to put me and Shane on them. You know, I’d normally laugh that off and say wrestling, it’s subjective, everyone has an opinion. But fuck that. This [NJPW Strong Tag Team Title] belt says we’re great. This [IWGP Tag Team Title] belt says we’re the best team in the fucking world. These belts are the most prestigious belts in the world. Anyone that wants to try and take take them from us is gonna see the same’s gonna happen. It doesn’t matter what it takes. In the end, it’s one, two, three, we win, you fucking lose.”

Haste added: “We told you as soon as we won these titles, we will accept all challenges. I don’t care if you’ve earned it or not. Having the balls to come out after seeing what we just did to a caveman and a kaiju, that earns you your shot. But here’s the thing, we are going to walk into World Tag League champions. We’re going to walk out champions. Before that, we have Royal Quest. I’ve got some tea for you, Tanahashi and Ishii. These Strong Titles say strong. We’re strong, we’re stronger than you. You might be president, but we’re bloody kings.”

Nicholls said: “I said that we’re the best team, and we’re in New Japan. We’re not just a flash in the pan, flavor of the month team that comes around, wins these, and pisses off for more money. This right here, this is all that I’ve wanted for 20 years since I first walked into LA Dojo. This right here and New Japan is all I’ve wanted. This is where I am, and this is where I’m here to stay.“