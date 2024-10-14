wrestling / News
NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Results: Multiple Title Changes, Master Wato and YOH Return
New Japan Pro Wrestling held its NJPW King of Pro Wrestling event this morning at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. In addition to multiple title changes, Master Wato made his return. YOH, meanwhile, announced from an empty arena that he would also be returning. You can find results below, via Fightful.
* Hiromu Takahashi def. Mistico. After the match, Mistico challenged Takahashi to a mask vs. hair match.
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Intergalactic Jet Setters (KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight) def. Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) to win the titles.
* IWGP Tag Team Championships: TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) (c) def. The Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Caveman Ugg). TMDK were then challenged by Great-O-Khan & HENARE.
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) def. Ryohei Oiwa
* NJPW World TV Championship: Ren Narita def. Jeff Cobb (c) and Yota Tsuji to win the title.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino, & El Phantasmo def. House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru.
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) def. SHO. Yoshinobu Kanemaru attacked DOUKI before Master Wato saved.
* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) def. Hirooki Goto. Finlay then challenged Yuya Uemura but Taichi accepted instead.
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr def. Tetsuya Naito (c) to win the title. SANADA, Shota Umino, and Shingo Takagi all wanted title shots.
