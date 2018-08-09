Various News: Mikey Whipwreck Opens a New Wrestling School, MLW Signs Kotto Brazil, Karl Anderson Comments on The Birth of His 4th Son

– According to Pwinsider.com, Mikey Whipwreck, who has trained a number of names, including Curt Hawkins, Tony Nese, The Amazing Red, Jay Lethal, and Zack Ryder, among many other names, is opening The Underdogs Pro Wrestling School in Hazleton, PA. The School, located at 601 South Poplar Street, will officially open on August 20th. Whipwreck and Tommy “Suede” Farra (who helped train Mickey Rourke for his role as Randy the Ram in The Wrestler) will be heading up the training.

– Kotto Brazil has signed a multi-year deal with MLW. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

– Karl Anderson posted the following, commenting on the birth of his fourth son, the good brother Cash…