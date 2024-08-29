wrestling / News

Mil Mascaras Set For Meet & Greet Appearance At WCP King Of Indies

August 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mil Mascaras WCP King of Indies Image Credit: West Coast pro

Mil Mascaras is set to do a meet and greet at WCP King Of Indies in November. West Coast Pro announced on Wednesday that the lucha legend will be doing a meet and greet with fans at the November 16th show in San Francisco, California.

The only match announced thus far for the show is Bandito vs. Shun Skywalker. You can see the announcement of Mascaras below:

