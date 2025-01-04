Mina Shirakawa Says Facing Mercedes Mone At Wrestle Dynasty Is a Dream Match For Her

Mina Shirakawa is excited for her match with Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty, noting that facing Mone has been a dream of hers. Shirakawa will challenge Mone in a title vs. title match with Mone’s NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship and Shirakawa’s RevPro British Women’s Championship both on the line. Shirakawa spoke with Justin Barrasso and noted that this is a match she’s been looking forward to.

“We’ve been friends for the last four or five years, and it’s been my dream to wrestle Mercedes,” Shirakawa said (per Fightful). “We met when she came to Japan, and we’ve been close ever since. It’s time for us to finally wrestle.”

She continued, “I’m very excited for the match, and I want to be the champion with the New Japan Strong title belt.”

Wrestle Dynasty takes place on January 5th in Tokyo.