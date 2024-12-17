Mina Shirakawa Reflects On Match With Mariah May OnAEW Dynamite

Mina Shirakawa unsuccessfully challenged Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship last week. It was the first time Mina was able to main event a TV event for AEW.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo for a new interview, Shirakawa reflected on the match.

“Main event for AEW Dynamite, I had the pressure for the main event because this was live and many girls want to be the main event of a show. So, I had many pressure, stress, but I did it. I was sad because I lost but the more sad thing was being betrayed by Mariah May because me and Mariah made a unit in Japan. We had strong bond between us, I never imagined the bond was broken so I’m so sad but I decided, opponent, opposite side, so I have to beat her up in the future.”