Minoru Suzuki Added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7

We can add another star to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 in NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki. Barnett announced on Sunday evening that Suzuki, who has been feuding with Jon Moxley in AEW this month since appearing at All Out, will be competing at the October 22nd show.

Barnett wrote:

“My brother in Gotch-ism. Fellow “King of Pancrase”, @suzuki_D_minoru is coming back to the hardest hitting event in professional wrestling. This is where you will see Suzuki-san thrive above all others. This, is Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.”