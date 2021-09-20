wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki Added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7
We can add another star to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 in NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki. Barnett announced on Sunday evening that Suzuki, who has been feuding with Jon Moxley in AEW this month since appearing at All Out, will be competing at the October 22nd show.
Barnett wrote:
“My brother in Gotch-ism. Fellow “King of Pancrase”, @suzuki_D_minoru is coming back to the hardest hitting event in professional wrestling.
This is where you will see Suzuki-san thrive above all others.
This, is Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.”
My brother in Gotch-ism. Fellow "King of Pancrase", @suzuki_D_minoru is coming back to the hardest hitting event in professional wrestling.
This is where you will see Suzuki-san thrive above all others. This, is Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport
Tix on Sale!https://t.co/xn8JsaBWgi pic.twitter.com/8s6CtLoSxC
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says Most of AEW Roster is Vaccinated, Vaccination Not Mandatory
- Impact Wrestling Taping Results, Including Victory Road and Knockouts Knockdown (SPOILERS)
- Renee Paquette on a Possible Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley Match in AEW
- Ad Campaign Starring Ric Flair Paused Over Dark Side of the Ring Allegations