Miro Responds To Critics Of His AEW Character, Sends Warning To Orange Cassidy

Miro has shown off his aggressiveness in recent weeks on AEW television, with he and Kip Sabian involved in a feud with Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. In a recent in-character YouTube video (h/t Fightful), Miro discussed his intentions in AEW and his frustrations with Orange Cassidy.

He started off his promo with thoughts on how fans have perceived his character in AEW and what he’s actually trying to accomplish.

“Over the past few weeks, I wanted the world to understand a few things about me, to remember who I am,” Miro said. “All the talk about ‘Miro is on Twitch playing games, Miro is on YouTube now, Miro is building his social media empire.’ You’re damn right I am because successful people have figured out that life is just about numbers, ratings, subscribes, likes, earnings. All that matters. You think the world is run by smart people? No, no, no. It’s run by influential people. That’s why I’m here in AEW because I can be influential. I can be on Twitch. I can be on YouTube. I am also here to hurt people, make money, and look pretty doing it.”

Miro then turned his focus towards Orange Cassidy, while also discussing the reaction backstage after his recent rampage on AEW Dynamite.

“A few weeks ago, no man could stop me from laying out that walking Xanax Orange Cassidy,” he said. “Why? I wanted to show that little pocket man what it felt like to get your ass whipped by a man wearing Versace Couture. You think you’re cool, Orange Cassidy, with your shades, your hair, and your jeans. But I saw the fear. I smelt it right there when I trapped you where you stood. I get to the back, we have Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, the security guards, the rest of them yelling ‘$75,000 fine’ because I put three people in the hospital. Well, that’s the money you owe me now, Orange Cassidy. Trust me, you do not want to be in debt to me. Pro wrestling is a great business, but it’s a simple business. They pay me to hurt you. And I’m all in.”

Miro will be in action on tonight’s edition of AEW Dark as he faces off against Sonny Kiss.