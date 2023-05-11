Miro Makes AEW Return On This Week’s Dynamite

Miro made his return to AEW on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The AEW star has been away from the ring since All Out, where he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat the House of Black. On tonight’s show, Miro appeared in a backstage segment. Renee Paquette tried to get a word from him about why he was back, but he ignored her and walked into Tony Khan’s office.

Miro only had four matches in 2022 and has not yet competed this year.