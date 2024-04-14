Miro Gives Wants To Face Adam Copeland & Samoa Joe When He Returns

Miro has been off AEW TV for a while due to an injury, but he has his eye on a couple big opponents when he returns. The Redeemer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about wanting to face Samoa Joe and Adam Copeland when he’s back from injury. You can see highlights below:

On possible matches when he returns: “I love Samoa Joe, I love to fight Samoa Joe. I fought him one time before in WWE yeah. So I’m looking forward to that. But also Adam, you know, Adam Copeland has something that I had before, yeah.”

On Copeland: “I’ve never had anything with him before. I always had the desire to fight him, because he’s a great performer and a person who inspired me a lot. So I would love to kick his ass in the ring and take my title back.”

