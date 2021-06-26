wrestling / News

Miro Responds To Andrade El Idolo Saying He’s Eyeing the TNT Title

June 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 5-12-21 Miro

Miro has heard Andrade El Idolo saying he has designs on the TNT Championship, and had a pithy response. The TNT Champion posted to Twitter on Friday to respond to Andrade telling Jim Ross on Dynamite last week that he “deserve[s] the opportunity for the TNT Title and the AEW World Title.”

Miro retweeted a post from AEW on TNT with the comments, taking a shot at Andrade and his fiancee Charlotte Flair by writing:

“This guy must think getting undeserved title shots runs in the family”

Andrade himself responded to Miro with a clip of his beating Miro in WWE, as you can see below:

