Miro Responds To Andrade El Idolo Saying He’s Eyeing the TNT Title
Miro has heard Andrade El Idolo saying he has designs on the TNT Championship, and had a pithy response. The TNT Champion posted to Twitter on Friday to respond to Andrade telling Jim Ross on Dynamite last week that he “deserve[s] the opportunity for the TNT Title and the AEW World Title.”
Miro retweeted a post from AEW on TNT with the comments, taking a shot at Andrade and his fiancee Charlotte Flair by writing:
“This guy must think getting undeserved title shots runs in the family”
Andrade himself responded to Miro with a clip of his beating Miro in WWE, as you can see below:
This guy must think getting undeserved title shots runs in the family. https://t.co/FAgLm1EJF6
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 24, 2021
Buenos días…. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/C2qNBA1rX4 pic.twitter.com/deQyiTX1KU
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 25, 2021
