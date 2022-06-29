Miro Says The TNT Championship Has Gone Downhill Since He Lost It

Miro is not happy with the way the AEW TNT Championship has dropped in prestige since he lost it, and blames Sammy Guevara. The Redeemer, who held the championship for 140 days before losing it to Guevara in September of last year, spoke with WhatCulture Wrestling and talked about the title’s descent. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Championship losing prestige: “It’s the man that creates the title, not the title that creates the man. Everything I did with the title was the fruits of my labor, the title didn’t come with all this heavenness. I mean, it came from Darby [Allin], which is a great competitor, but, you know, we’re such different people, such a different style … Unfortunately, the Sammy Guevara thing came in, he landed on my balls, let’s not forget about that.”

On Guevara being responsible for the title’s fall: “I take a fault of maybe being too good of a champion, because ever since I lost the title, that title has gone to s**ts, and it’s nothing but to blame Sammy Guevara for that. So he’s got to bear the cross for that.”