Miro Set to be Co-Owner in Fan Controlled Football Team

– Miro is joining Marshawn Lynch and Mike Tyson as a co-owner of a team in Fan Controlled Football. The AEW star posted to Twitter to note that he is set to be a team owner in the league, which will see fans making the calls in real-time on the field.

The league’s official site notes that Miro will be part of an ownership team with Lynch and Tyson. The league will feature seven-person teams on a 50 yard field, with plans for the league to kick off in February. The six-week schedule will be exclusively live-streamed on Twitch. The streams will feature an interactive video overlay that allows fans to call plays.