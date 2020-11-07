wrestling / News
Miro Set to be Co-Owner in Fan Controlled Football Team
– Miro is joining Marshawn Lynch and Mike Tyson as a co-owner of a team in Fan Controlled Football. The AEW star posted to Twitter to note that he is set to be a team owner in the league, which will see fans making the calls in real-time on the field.
The league’s official site notes that Miro will be part of an ownership team with Lynch and Tyson. The league will feature seven-person teams on a 50 yard field, with plans for the league to kick off in February. The six-week schedule will be exclusively live-streamed on Twitch. The streams will feature an interactive video overlay that allows fans to call plays.
I'm officially going to own a Football team. Thank you to the fans who made it happen. Now you get to make the plays with me.
Let's crush: https://t.co/zgn9TsIwxj pic.twitter.com/CtDx44N0Bl
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) November 6, 2020
