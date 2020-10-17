Miro Suggests Ben Carter Has Signed With WWE, Says AEW ‘Lost Ben Carter’ to ‘The Dark Side’

– As previously reported, there was recently interest in signing pro wrestler Ben Carter from both NXT UK and AEW. However, AEW wrestler Miro seemed to suggest in one of his gaming livestreams this week that Carter has already been signed by WWE. A clip from Miro’s stream was shared on Twitter by Wrestletalk’s Louis Dangoor, which shows Miro speaking about Carter.

Miro states in the clip, “I know, I know, Ben Carter, but we lost Ben Carter. Ben Carter is lost. He’s gone to the dark side [WWE]. I mean, we can’t, we can’t — I mean, good luck to Carter. All the best to him. I was really impressed with his stuff.”

Yesterday on Twitter, Carter shared a video clip where he spoke about leaving soccer to become a wrestler for WWE. You can view Miro’s clip and the tweet Carter shared below. In September, he worked a match in AEW on Dynamite against Scorpio Sky. Previously, he trained Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.

Additionally, he revealed in an interview earlier this month that a COVID-19 diagnosis forced him to withdraw from a scheduled Black Label Pro matchup against Alex Shlley.