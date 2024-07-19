Missa Kate Recalls Being Backstage During Cocaine Spot At NWA Samhain

NWA got a lot of negative attention for James Mitchell’s “cocaine” spot at NWA Samhain 2023, and Missa Kate recently recalled being backstage at the time. The spot drew headlines and reports that The CW was not pleased with it, which Billy Corgan denied. Kate spoke with Fightful for a new interview and recalled how she found out about the segment when she spoke with Mitchell backstage.

“Dude, so here’s the thing, a story about that,” Kate began. “I did not know that was happening. I didn’t know. I was backstage and freaking Sinister Minister comes back there and he has like all this stuff on his face and me being me, I was like, ‘Ha, you just do coke or something?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, did you really?’ They were just like, ‘Yeah, we just like did the scene out there.’”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Hold on, hold on. Wait, I was joking. Are you continuing my joke or what am I missing here?’ So I found out by Sinister coming backstage with his was face all white. I was like, ‘Oh,’ and then I saw the clips later on because obviously they went viral all over. ‘NWA Does Coke.’”