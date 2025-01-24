Missa Kate Looks Back On TNA Debut In October, Says It’s ‘Such a Family’ There

Missa Kate made her TNA debut in October of last year, and she recently reflected on the experience. The independent star made her debut in a match taped for Xplosion against Xia Brookside, and she spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp during WrestleCade weekend about her experience there. You can see some highlights below:

On making her debut for the promotion: “It’s weird. It’s really cool. So luckily, I’ve met some of the people along my journey. So it’s cool that they remember whatever interaction that we had on the indies as we get more to a professional level. So yeah, it’s very surreal. Yesterday, after I left, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. I had conversations with people like Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim.’”

On her experience with the TNA locker room: “Great. They are such a family. Like people say it and it’s always like, ‘Are they saying it to say it? Do they mean it?’ But no they like invited me with open arms and they do that with everybody. You didn’t feel like you had to walk on eggshells. Like, yes, of course be respectful but you didn’t feel like you have to walk on eggshells which in return made me feel like I had to walk on eggshells. Because I was like waiting for the next shoe to drop. I was like, ‘Where’s the camera? What’s going on?’ Everyone’s very inviting, very sweet. So yeah, that was great.”