Missy Hyatt Explains Why She Never Wanted To Be A Wrestler

In an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews (via Wrestling Inc), Missy Hyatt spoke about her career as a valet and spoke about why she never wanted to become a wrestler. Hyatt was perhaps most famous in the 1980s, managing wrestlers like Ric Flair, Sting and Scott Steiner.

She noted that The Fabulous Moolah offered to train her in 1990. She said: “She’s like, ‘You need to come and let me train you to work.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m too old for that.’ And then I realized just what I said, and this was before she did the thing with Mae Young and everything.”

She also remembered doing catfights with other valets and how that led to injuries. She added: “We were just told to go out there and fight, and we did, and Dark Journey beat my a** every night for a couple of years. Now I’m paying for it, ’cause I need two new shoulders, they want to put a plate and screws in my neck, and I have bad sciatica and things like that. And people want to say wrestling’s fake? It wasn’t for me.“