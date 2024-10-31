wrestling / News
Mistico Relinquishing CMLL World Historic Middleweight Title
October 31, 2024 | Posted by
Mistico has announced that he is relinquishing the CMLL World Historic Middleweight Championship. The CMLL star announced on the October 30th episode of CMLL Informa (per Fightful) that he is closer to being a light heavyweight now and is beat up from the number of title defenses he’s had.
Mistico announced that he is moving up to light heavyweight and chasing those titles. CMLL is set to hold a tournament for the now-vacant title, which Mistico held for 2,263 days. He originally captured it by defeating Ultimo Guerrero on August 21st, 2018.
