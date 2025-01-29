wrestling / News
Miu Watanabe To Compete At Pandemonium Pro Wrestling Show Over WrestleMania Week
TJPW star Miu Watanabe will be in action at Pandemonium Pro Wrestling’s WrestleMania week show. PPW announced on Wednesday that Watanabe will face Maya World at their The House Always Wins show on April 17th in Las Vegas.
The updated card for the show is:
* Maya World vs. Miu Watanabe
* Kevin Blackwood vs. Shelton Benjamin
* Ninja Mack vs. Mustafa Ali
* Tommy Billington vs. Sean Legacy
* Roger Clark to appear
🚨MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
MAYA WORLD VS MIU WATANABE
Maya World asked us to find her a world class opponent and TJPW's Miu Watanabe has answered the call.
Can Maya World rise to the challenge of beating the former Princess Of Princess Champion?
Tickets below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/XpOEXlpuCM
— Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling (@ProPandemonium) January 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Details On The Headliner For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame
- Tony Schiavone Praises Toni Storm & Mariah May Segment As One Of AEW’s Best
- PCO Talks TNA Exit, Issues With Management & Smashing Digital Title At People vs. GCW
- Matt Cardona Addresses Misconduct Allegations Against Vince McMahon, the Netflix Docuseries