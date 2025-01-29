Miu Watanabe To Compete At Pandemonium Pro Wrestling Show Over WrestleMania Week

TJPW star Miu Watanabe will be in action at Pandemonium Pro Wrestling’s WrestleMania week show. PPW announced on Wednesday that Watanabe will face Maya World at their The House Always Wins show on April 17th in Las Vegas.

The updated card for the show is:

* Maya World vs. Miu Watanabe

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Ninja Mack vs. Mustafa Ali

* Tommy Billington vs. Sean Legacy

* Roger Clark to appear