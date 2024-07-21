wrestling / News

Mixed Tag Team Match Added To Next Week’s TNA Impact

July 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced a mixed tag team match for next week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. Jordynne Grace will team with Eric Young against Hammerstone and Ash by Elegance. Grace and Young defeated their opponents in singles matches at TNA Slammiversary tonight. So far, this is the only match confirmed for Thursday’s episode.

