Miz & Mrs., Total Bellas Rebound In Ratings From Last Week’s Lows

Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas both saw big jumps in the ratings and viewers from last week’s lows. Last night’s Miz & Mrs., which was the season finale, brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 551,000 viewers, up 42% and 24% from last week’s 0.12 demo rating and 444,000 viewers. The episode approached the highest numbers for the show this season, with the demo rating tied for second place behind only the season premiere’s 0.18 while the viewership was the season-best, beating out the December 3rd episode’s 503,000.

The numbers give the reality show a season two average of a 0.155 demo rating and 459,000 viewers, which was down big from last season. The demo rating is off 56% from season one’s 0.355, while the audience was down 53% from last season’s 970,000.

Meanwhile, Total Bellas brought in a 0.12 demo rating and 305,000 viewers, up 50% and 39% from last week’s series low of a 0.08 demo rating and 219,000 viewers. The rating was still below the 0.14 from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the best for the show since the November 12th episode brought in 416,000.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #33 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, while Total Bellas ranked #59.