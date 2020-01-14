WWE News: The Miz To Host New USA Network Series Cannonball, NXT UK Teased for NXT Tomorrow Night, Sarah Logan Interview

– The Wrap reports that The Miz is set to host USA Network’s Cannonball, a new competition series. The show will be similar to Wipeout and also feature Rosci Diaz as a co-host. The concept is contestants from across the country competing in the “biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competition ever created.” Contestants will be competing for a $10,000 prize.

– Here is Sarah Schreiber interviewing Sarah Logan after her loss to Charlotte Flair on RAW last night. Logan says she hopes to face Charlotte again in the Royal Rumble match and how she left bruises on Charlotte.

– WWE sent out this preview for Wednesday’s episode of NXT, teasing a NXT UK takeover as they build to the January 25th Worlds Collide show.