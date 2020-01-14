wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz To Host New USA Network Series Cannonball, NXT UK Teased for NXT Tomorrow Night, Sarah Logan Interview
– The Wrap reports that The Miz is set to host USA Network’s Cannonball, a new competition series. The show will be similar to Wipeout and also feature Rosci Diaz as a co-host. The concept is contestants from across the country competing in the “biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competition ever created.” Contestants will be competing for a $10,000 prize.
– Here is Sarah Schreiber interviewing Sarah Logan after her loss to Charlotte Flair on RAW last night. Logan says she hopes to face Charlotte again in the Royal Rumble match and how she left bruises on Charlotte.
– WWE sent out this preview for Wednesday’s episode of NXT, teasing a NXT UK takeover as they build to the January 25th Worlds Collide show.
What will be the fallout of Undisputed ERA’s surprise NXT UK takeover?
NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II came to a shocking conclusion on Sunday, as The Undisputed ERA launched the first salvo in the battle of brands set to culminate at Worlds Collide on Jan. 25.
NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish set their sights on WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Imperium, catching The Ring General and his soldiers by surprise with a vicious assault in the Empress Ballroom. With just under two weeks left until the two factions clash in an 8-Man Tag Team Match at Worlds Collide, what will be the fallout of this brutal attack? Find out on WWE NXT, live this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
